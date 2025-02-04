Mohbad: Naira Marley leaks private chat with Iyabo Ojo

Under pressure Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has shared screenshots of the past conversations on social media with popular actress Iyabo Ojo.

In a swift reaction to the exchange of messages shared by Naira Marley, the controversial actress has put up a self-defence.

In the messages that dated back to 2021 and 2022, Naira Marley revealed on his Instagram page that Ojo wrote: “Hello dear, I really want you to help me with one of my nephews.

“I want him to come see you so you can help me listen to his music and see if it’s something I can invest in.”

Naira Marley then replied: “Okay can he come asap?

“When can he come??

“So sorry for this late reply.”

Ojo, who also reacted via her Instagram page, wrote: “As a TikTok sensation, I’ve promoted several artists’ songs, including Naira Marley’s. In 2020, I promoted his song after his team reached out to me through my son Festus. He thanked me via DM, and I later invited him to my movie premiere and my mother’s burial party.

“I have always supported young artists, helping them in different ways—whether by promoting their music, allowing them to use my lounge for shows, or introducing them to producers like Naira Marley. For instance, Fabian was signed by Naira Marley but left due to personal reasons, while my nephew’s music style didn’t fit his label.

“However, when disturbing videos surfaced and petitions alleged that Sam Larry, Naira Marley’s associate, bullied Mohbad—a young artist who later died—I questioned Naira Marley’s silence. I never accused him of killing Mohbad, but evidence showed that Mohbad was under threat.

“My issue with Naira Marley is his failure to speak out against the bullying of Mohbad. I have also been made aware of other serious allegations against him, and if necessary, these will be addressed in court.

“I engage with many celebrities in my DMs, but I won’t ignore injustice. If Naira Marley thought our past conversations would silence me, he was mistaken.”

Ojo and Naira Marley have been at loggerheads since the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, in September 2023.

This was after Ojo accused Naira Marley of having a hand in the death of Mohbad, who was signed on by Naira Marley’s record label.

