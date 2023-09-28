Mohbad: Naira Marley, in interview, insists he didn’t kill him + Video

Azeez Fashola, known by stage name Naira Marley, has again denied having a hand in the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The street hip hop singer spoke in an interview with a former aide of President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri.

Naira Marley explained that he had been out of Nigeria since August 1, 2023 and only heard of Mohbad’s death and comments indicting him of having a hand in it via social media.

He said he had been with his family since then.

Naira Marley’s family is believed to be in the United Kingdom.

Mohbad, also called Imole, died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

Naira Marley shares his side of his story on the alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.



Naira Marley | #Justice4Mohbad | Reno Omokri | #verydarkman | Gistlover pic.twitter.com/0bWtmIfwGL — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 27, 2023