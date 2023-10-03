Mohbad: Naira Marley arrested

Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities.

The Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin stated this on his X (formerly twitter) handle Tuesday night,

Earlier, the Marlian Music boss announced his arrival in the country, promising to meet with the police.

The singer revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday.

He wrote, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole.

“I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”