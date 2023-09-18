Mohbad: My son was killed, given substance in NDLEA custody — Mother + Video

A woman who claimed to be the mother of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has alleged that her son was killed.

The woman levelled the allegation in a viral video on Sunday, five days after Mohbad died in controversial circumstances.

She said that since Mohbad met street singer, Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, he has been living in fear.

She said in Yoruba: “My son lived in perpetual fear till the day he died.

“His troubles began when he joined Marlian Music.

“He ceased to be at peace from that day.

“I was called on multiple occasions and told how my son was battered and assaulted by Naira Marley and his people.

“MohBad boycotted several shows because of information that Naira Marley and his boys could be at the same show.

“MohBad was not mentally ill.

“I have remained quiet because I wasn’t permitted to speak until now.

“He was married with a son.

“How do people tag such a person as mad?”

On Mohbad’s encounter with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the mum said he told her that he was given a white substance while in custody.

She said: “My son was in the studio working when the other boys were arrested.

“He wasn’t even in the house when officers visited.

“Upon his release, MohBad told me he was given something to drink, and from that day, things got worse.”

