Mohbad: Management unveils candlelight procession, concert

The Management of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad, has announced a candlelight procession and concert in his honour.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023 in controversial circumstances.

The announcement of the candlelight procession and tribute was made by his Management on his X handle late on Monday.

According to the flyer that contained the information, the twin event holds on September 21, 2023 beginning from 5pm.

While the candlelight procession commences from Lekki Phase 1 Gate and terminates at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, the tribute concert, at the Muri Okunola Park, will kick off at 8pm.

The dress code for both events is white T-shirt.

The management said: “Event is not sponsored by any company or individual.”