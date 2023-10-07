Mohbad: Lagos Police Commissioner lied — NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it was not true that it was yet to respond to enquiries made by the police on Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, who died in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to Babafemi, the anti-narcotics agency made this known following media enquiries on the claim by the Lagos State Police Command at a press conference addressed by its Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, on Friday that it was yet to get a response from the NDLEA on social media allegations bordering on alleged arrest and detention of Mohbad.

The agency said its response was sent and received by the police on September 28, 2023.

The statement added: “Indeed, to show the seriousness with which the Agency treated the issue, our formal response dated Thursday 28th September 2023 was sent by flight to Lagos, delivered and received by the police same Thursday 28th September.

“The summary of our response is reproduced below for the benefit of the inquiring public:

‘We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink. In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested neither was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after. The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.’

“A copy of the acknowledged letter is attached to this clarification.”