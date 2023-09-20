Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo, others storm Lagos Assembly, seek justice

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and other stars have staged a peaceful protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly, seeking justice over the death of 27-year-old musician, Ireoluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Ojo, the Convener of the protest, told lawmakers at the assembly complex on Wednesday that the group was at the Lagos Assembly to seek justice for Mohbad.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Mohbad, a former singer on Marlian Records, died on Sept. 12 , with many people calling for thorough investigation and inquest into his untimely exit.

NAN reports that the protesters carried different placards with the inscriptions: ‘Justice for Mohbad’, ‘Who killed Mohbad?’, ‘No more Marlian’, ‘Too young to go at 27’, among others.

Ojo said it was no longer news that Nigerians were agitating for justice over the death the popular singer, who died under some unclear circumstances.

“Even though we know the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State has started an investigation over the cause of the mysterious death, we seek justice,” she said.

Addressing the protesters, the Deputy Majority Leader, Adedamola Kasunmu, thanked them for the peaceful manner they had conducted themselves to the House of Assembly.

Kasunmu promised them that their plea would be presented before the House.

“There was a plenary yesterday and part of the issues raised on the floor of the House was that of Master Adebola Bright, the boy with the missing intestines, and it was unfortunate that yesterday he gave up the ghost.

“We also discussed the demise of Mohbad and I can assure you that we will allow the law to take its course.

“Let us await what the results of the investigations from the police chief will bring and we will take it up from there,” he said.

Other members of the House, Sylvester Ogunkelu, Ajani Owolabi and Rasheed Shabi, were also on hand to receive the protesters.