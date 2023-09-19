Mohbad: I heard Zinoleesky’s Ferrari, house were bought in Naira Marley’s name — ID Cabasa + Video

A Nigerian music producer and singer, Olumide Ogunade, professionally known as ID Cabasa, has expressed shock over information reaching him that the Ferrari and house owned by Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky, were bought in the name of Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

He spoke against the backdrop of the controversial circumstances in which Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, died.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, was allegedly badly treated by his record label, Marlian Music, and music promoter, Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

ID Cabasa, the Founder of Coded Tunes, made his position on Zinoleesky known vis-a-vis what happened to Mohbad in a video that went viral on the social media on Monday.

ID Cabasa, whose record label signed the likes of Olamide, 9ice, 2Shotz, Reminisce, Lord of Ajasa, Ajayi Brovas, 2Phat, Seriki and Banky W, said it was shocking that Zinoleesky, who was born on April 21, 2000, was not well treated by his record label, Marlian Music.

He said: “I started hearing some other stuff coming from that label that even some of the things that they said they bought for the other guy (Zinoleesky), the house, the cars were not bought in that boy’s name.

“Omo, that is wickedness of the highest order.

“How long are we going to be here for that we will be treating other human beings….

“Like it is wickedness.

“Their minds are twisted.

“Their mind is totally twisted, as in it is wrinkled.

“The idea of it all is for me as a record label owner I will make money from this thing, but for me to also remember that his guy that I am going to work with is also human.

“He needs a life. I have worked with a whole load of artists. Not all of them blew. But even those that blew.”

Zinoleesky confirmed he actually owns a Ferrari, but did not specify if it was in his name.

He said only Burna Boy has his type of Ferrari.

