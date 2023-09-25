Mohbad: How Pastors broke his neck — Stepmother + Video

The stepmother of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has revealed how Pastors of a church she did not mention broke the neck of the late singer during his burial.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad’s father, Joseph, is also into the church business as he revealed in an interview.

Joseph told those he spoke with then that the late singer, also popularly called Imole, gave him a parcel of land on which to build his church.

Speaking on camera, Mohbad’s step mother, who was not identified by name, with Joseph sprawled by her side, while reacting to a query on the state of his neck as seen in the video of the exhumation, said it was not true that he was killed by strangulation.

She said on camera as she spoke in Yoruba: “On that day, the pastors of the church lifted his neck to pour anointing oil on his head as is the practice in Cherubim.

“By the time they wanted to return it (that is the head), that was how the head went the way it did.”

When told by the person questioning her that once one dies the body becomes stiff, the stepmother said it was not in all cases.

She said, still in Yoruba: “It is not all corpses that get stiff.”

