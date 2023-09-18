Mohbad: His spirit won’t let me rest, I’ll seek justice — Bella Shmurda

Bella Shmurda, a Nigerian singer and close ally of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has said that the spirit of his late friend will not allow him rest, vowing to seek justice for him.

The Eagle Online recalls Mohbad died on September 11 in controversial circumstances that has led to calls for a probe.

Speaking in a statement on his X account, Shmurda wrote: “In the past few days have tried my best not to carry phone nd type anything.

“But Mohbad spirit won’t let me rest knowing I’m the only one make his spirit calm, by making those of them who make him live in fear and almost with nothing to feed on never also get rest.

“And he don start.

“Yes, I mean wahaLa just wan start like this.

“I NO GO GREE. And I mean it Samlarry and whole Marlians music must be arrested.

“Make all of us Dey police and if the Nigerian police are too weak as body to fish these people out, we (will) do it street, legal or illegal.

“Any which way like this war don start.

“If they all ran out the country which shows that they’re actually guilt of whatever crime were said to have committed by them and they all know they should never come back nd they should ban from entering the country for life.

“Pounds for pounds, flesh for flesh.

“Whether u be aiye oo,eiye oo, or sealords whatever it may be this boy sang for make us happy, jubilate, think, rejoice supported even while is in pains nd living in fear now it’s our time to do our part for him I want everyone with one voice let get him justice all hands on deck #justice for Mohbad fish dem out legal or illegal.”