Mohbad: Cute Abiola moves to reconcile his parents to seek justice + Video

Nigerian comedian, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has commenced moves to reconcile the parents of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known by the stage name, Mohbad.

Cute Abiola said this should be the first step in getting justice for Mohbad, who is also known as Imole by his fans.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances on September 11, 2023 and was buried the following day in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

According to Cute Abiola in a post that was accompanied by a video in which he was spotted with another lady pleading with Mohbad’s mum, the only way to get justice for the late singer was by first reconciling his parents so they could speak with one voice.

According to available information, Mohbad’s parents have not been staying together for about 15 years.

Cute Abiola, a former Officer of the Nigerian Navy, wrote: “If we really want justice, mohbad dad and mum needs to come together to be one on this matter!

“I met the mum, she said a lot, she has not been together with the dad for like 15 years.

“I have not been posting anything since about this, I am so exhausted!!!!

“Been reaching out to the family.

“Both the dad and mum.

“This is not the time to talk about the properties of IMOLE 💡.

“Who are those unreasonable people interviewing the Dad sef?

“It’s enough pls!!

“Na ment?

“That man is so weak and scared, he is splitting wat he is not supposed to be saying to the public.

“JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD is important more than anything at this point.

“Been trying my best on this.

“The dad and mum must come together as one at this point so we can get justice, papa dey do him one one side, mama dey do her own.

“What’s that??????

“I spoke to the dad few minutes ago once again, I have tried my best to settle there differences for now and for the sake of there son and both of them will surely come together at this point.

“JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD should be the priority At this point.

“The both parties will be together very soon and set eyes on each other, I don’t want to mention when (for a very good reason, you should understand) but As soon possible they will and we will fight for this justice together!

“You are part of IMOLE demise lasan!

“You will not go Scot free!

“#JusticeForMohbad 😭😭😭😭😭😭 you can’t k*ll the 💡.”

pic.twitter.com/LDdo8anC9l — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 18, 2023