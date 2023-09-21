Mohbad: Blood spotted in grave as police complete exhumation + Video, photo

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have completed the exhumation of the corpse of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It will be recalled that he was buried in Ikorodu area of Lagos State last week Wednesday following his death on Tuesday.

However, following the controversy that trailed Mohbad’s death, the police opted for an autopsy, which necessitated the exhuming of his body.

The exhumation was carried out by forensic experts in the early hours of Thursday.

The team was led by the Command’s Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who has been on top of the probe.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the completion of the exhumation.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, tweeted on his X handle on Thursday afternoon: “Exhumation completed.

“Autopsy to commence.”

Also Read:

Several videos after the exhumation, with the grave left opened, showed that there was a substantial amount of blood from the corpse.

Mohbad’s grave after his body was exhumed



Autopsy | Buried | #Justice4Mohbad | Naira Marley | Blood | Lil Kesh pic.twitter.com/XPOvKv35MF — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 21, 2023

This development further raised curiosity.

However, an online Doctor, Akproko Doctor, offered an explanation for what could have caused it and that if there was any foul play, only an autopsy could confirm that.

Aproko doctors gives answers to why Mohbad’s blood is still red



Autopsy | Buried | #Justice4Mohbad | Naira Marley | Blood | Lil Kesh | Blood https://t.co/CDFWTEB1ih — News Pop (@Newspopng) September 21, 2023