Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Sabo Nanono and Saleh Mamman will be screened by the Senate as Ministerial nominees.

Already, the Senate has screened 40 out of the 43 Ministerial nominees submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The screening of Mohammed, Mammam and Nanono will complete the screening process.

The nominees are expected to be confirmed on Tuesday after the conclusion of screening in the chamber.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, confirmed that the approval and confirmation of all screened nominees will be done on Tuesday.