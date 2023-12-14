Mohammed hands over as MD/CE FAAN

Following the appointment of Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the immediate past MD/CE, Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, has handed over the reins of leadership of the organisation.

Acting Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, disclosed this.

In a statement on Thursday, Hope-Ivbaze said Mohammed handed over to Kuku at a brief ceremony at the FAAN’s Operational Headquarters in Lagos.

Also Read:

Mohammed expressed his appreciation to all staff of the Authority for the cooperation and support he enjoyed while he served as the Chief Executive.

He enjoined them to support the new Management so that the objectives of the organisation can be achieved.