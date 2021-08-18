Mohammed Fawehinmi’s burial plans unveiled

Late Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), will be laid to rest on August 27 in Ondo State, a family source says.

This was disclosed by Lanre Arogundade, former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council.

Arogundada, also a close associate of the Fawehinmi family, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

NAN recalls that Mohammed’s burial was delayed over plans by the family to conclude autopsy.

He died on August 11 after a brief illness at the age of 52.

Arogundade, Director of the International Press Centre, said on behalf of the family that the Night of Tributes and Service of Songs would be held on Wednesday.

He said: “The family has concluded arrangements to hold the Service of Songs at the Vining Hall, Adetiloye House, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja from 4pm.

“Interment will be on Friday, August 27 at late Gani Fawehinmi’s Compound in Oka, Ore Road, Ondo in Ondo State at 9am.

“The family’s outing service comes up on Sunday, August 29 at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos at 10am.”

Arogundade stressed that all COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to for all the events.

NAN also reports that late Mohammed Fawehinmi had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1998.

In 2003, he was involved in a sole auto crash in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to the wheel chair.

