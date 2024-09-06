Mohammed and evolution of digitisation in FRSC, by Bisi Kazeem

From whatever perspective you choose to look at him, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, is a voyage in the transportation industry with a touch of class. He is one of the most outstanding safety practitioners whose efficiency, knowledge, diligence and professionalism have become another definition of standard in road safety administration and traffic management. I say this because men of unique achievements are celebrated anywhere in the world, and when their values are appreciated, they are not only spurred to do more, but also encouraged to inspire the younger generation. This article therefore explores the evolution of digitisation in FRSC, its impact on road safety, and how the leadership of Mallam Mohammed has driven this transformation.

To begin with, a critical appraisal of this digital age suggests that innovation and technology have transformed various sectors, including the road transportation sector, especially in the area of safety of lives and properties of commuters on the road. The Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria’s premier road safety agency, has seen an unprecedented degree of digital revolution that has placed the lead agency at the forefront of unparalleled transformation.

The evolution of digitisation at FRSC under Shehu Mohammed’s leadership has rekindled the light of hope in the agency.

By embracing technology, FRSC has enhanced efficiency, transparency, and service delivery, setting a benchmark for public sector innovation. As FRSC continues to push the boundaries of digitization, its impact on road safety will only continue to grow, saving lives and making Nigerian roads safer.

The present Corps Marshal whose trajectory dates back to more than three decades has been instrumental in driving FRSC’s digital transformation. His vision, strategic thinking, and commitment to innovation have inspired a cultural shift, positioning FRSC as a model for public sector digitisation in Nigeria.

With a policy thrust that has rejigged and repositioned operational activities through digital transformation, broadened the scope of strategic partnership, entrenched zero tolerance to indiscipline as well as enhanced welfare of staff, the Corps Marshal has revolutionised the lead agency and revived its glory.

The Corps Marshal began his digital revolution on the administrative front with the Electronic Document Management System (Paperless), which will be launched soon. While on the operational front, he initiated and launched FRSC Mobile Application, a one-stop shop for all FRSC products and services, for ease of doing business and quality service delivery. The FRSC Mobile App was introduced to generate and analyse real time data on operations, Traffic Crashes data management, road conditions, and provide customers with feedback on the Corps’ products. The initiative targets at enhancing the operations of the Corps, so as to significantly improve the effectiveness and responsiveness of road safety management in Nigeria.

The Application provides the Corps with critical information, enables timely decision-making and swift action to ensure the safety of road users. The importance of the application and its impact on road safety administration cannot be emphasised as it ensures immediate incident response, dynamic traffic management, accurate and timely reporting, data-driven insights for future planning, etc.

Part of the features of this innovative App includes its ability to detect vehicle speed, black spots on the roads, remind drivers and vehicle owners about when to change their tyres, grant easy access to verification of drivers licence, vehicle number plates as well as other FRSC products and services.

You could access the National Traffic Radio for real time traffic updates, and also report road traffic crashes, obstructions and other emergencies. Having understood that a well collated and analysed data drives decision-making and guides policy formulation and implementation, the Corps Marshal developed the National Crash Reporting Information System.

NACRIS complements the Corps efforts exhibited over the years to capture information about road traffic crashes such as the inauguration of Road Traffic Crash Information system in 2014 and the harmonised reporting format of Road traffic Crash to align with international best practice. It is a web application that allows the Corps to analyse the economic, health and other burdens that road traffic crashes leave on the shoulders of our nation, as well as helps in intelligence sharing with relevant stakeholders such as NPF, NEMA, NBS, NCDC, etc.

In less than hundred days in office, Shehu restored the integrity of the National Drivers License and resolved issues surrounding the production of the national drivers licence and the vehicle number plates by strengthening the production capacity of the production plants which are presently performing at optimal level. Added to this is the introduction of a penalty point system as part of an operational strategy to discourage abuse of traffic regulations.

Apparently with these milestones, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed is indeed a believer in success who goes the stretch to achieve it. He has proven to be a leader who leads by example and his leadership cuts across tribes, religion and cultural boundaries, without discrimination.

Fondly referred to as “Mr Welfare” by members of the Corps, Shehu Mohammed also broadened the scope of staff professionalism through enhanced capacity development. Part of the efforts in this regard include the expansion of slots for further studies for staff. For the first time in the history of the Corps, the entire arresting Marshal’s and Commanding Officers have been subjected to an intensive training that will enhance staff professionalism.

In the same vein, within the short period, the Corps Marshal ensured the promotion of officers as a catalyst for optimal performance. He has promoted 8 Assistant Corps Marshals to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal while 28 Corps Commanders are presently awaiting their promotion to the rank of Assistant Corps Marshal.

To boost the morale of staff, he established the hall of fame where personnel who exhibit outstanding character are paraded and rewarded to boost their morale and general productivity of staff. This is in addition to the hall of shame where personnel who engage in Patrol Misconduct/Incivility to the motoring public are paraded and given the punishment that is due to them.

Apart from the foregoing, the Corps under his leadership has commenced harmonisation of the Ranking Structure and proper placement of Men of the other rank. Payment of transfer allowances and eradication of punitive posting from the Corps has also been in top speed.

Knowing the impact of mutual collaboration, he went further to strengthen partnership with International agencies: United Nations, World Bank, World Health Organization. As well as enhanced collaboration with transport unions and the Special Marshals.

A combination of these strategic efforts was reflected in the 2024 Eid-El-KABIR special patrol, where the Corps recorded a huge reduction in crashes, fatalities and injuries. 51% reduction in road traffic crashes, 38% reduction in number of people involved, and 39% reduction in number of people killed. Also, while a 35% decrease was recorded in the number of people injured, the Corps achieved a 41% reduction in the number of people rescued without injuries.

A trail blazer and one of the key member of the group who blazed the trail that transformed what is today known as the Lead Agency on road safety in the whole of Africa; Shehu Mohammed is a Prince from the royal throne of the Zauzzau Emirate, the Sulikin Arewan Zauzzau and a Double-Awardee, of FRSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Unit.

. Kazeem, fsi, anipr, FISPON, a retired Deputy Corps Marshal, veteran road safety professional and a public relations expert, writes from Lagos, Nigeria.

