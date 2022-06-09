Moghalu loses ADC presidential ticket

A former Central Bank of Nigeria’s Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu, has lost the 2023 presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress.

This is as the founder of Roots Television, Dumebi Kachikwu, emerged as the 2023 presidential candidate of the ADC in the party’s presidential primary held in Abeokuta.

He emerged the winner after defeating the likes of Moghalu, Chukwuka Monye, and eight other aspirants.

Kachikwu, who is also the younger brother of Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, polled 977 votes.

Moghalu emerged second with 589 votes while Monye came third with 339 votes.

Details later…