Modric signs one-year extension at Real

Luka Modric has signed a one-year extension at Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old midfielder is one of the most decorated footballers of his generation and helped Real to both the Champions League and La Liga titles in 2021-22.

Modric was a key part of Real’s run to a 14th European Cup, providing two crucial assists in second-leg comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, while he also played a key role in the build-up to Vinicius Junior’s match-winning goal in the final.

Modric has been at the club since 2012, when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur for £30 million.

He racked up 45 appearances across all competitions last season and will lead Croatia at this winter’s World Cup, with Belgium, Canada, and Morocco their Group F opponents.

A Real statement confirming the deal said: “Real Madrid and Luka Modric have agreed to extend the player’s contract, who remains linked to the club until June 30, 2023.”

His extension ensures that Madrid retain several world class options in central midfield, with veterans Toni Kroos and Casemiro complemented by younger players such as Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.