Modric opens new Real contract talks

Luka Modric and Real Madrid are on track to renewing his contract.

The veteran midfielder, 36, is off contract in June and is eager to stay and sign a new deal.

Okdiario’s chief pundit Eduardo Inda said on El Chiringuito: “Real Madrid is going to offer him to continue one more year, Modric is going to ask for one more optional year.

“He earns 10.5 million euros net and will have to reduce it to 8 million net.

“Madrid is going to give him a year because it does not want to break the tradition that has been fulfilled with Pepe or Sergio Ramos.”