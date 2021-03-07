Organisers of the recently revived Principal’s Cup competition for Secondary Schools in the country, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, have unveiled the format for the competition, which would run from the states to the zones, culminating in the finals billed for Abuja.

This was revealed by the Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Dr. Ademola Are, on Sunday.

Are said in a statement: “All is now set for the states, zonal and grand finale of the revived National Principal’s Cup.

“The States finals would run from March 8th-12th, with four teams per State, State champions will proceed to the zonal finals across the Six geopolitical zones from March 18th-22nd, while the national final takes place from April 1st- 4th in Abuja.

“We are working round the clock to ensure a hitch free competition.

“The NSSF, ANCOPSS & YSFON, are working with the main organising committee to stage a seamless competition.”

According to the President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation, Olabisi Joseph: “The final fixtures would be unveiled on Monday March 8th when all the states would have put in all their entries.

“Twenty two events will be competed for in Athletics with 44 athletes expected per State in Football, Athletics and Table Tennis.

“Already, the NSSF state chapters have registered more than 132 schools from 33 States for the competition, and more are still coming. We want to achieve success in this competition, so the rules of eligibility will be strictly adhered to.”

The ceremonial flag-off of the competition took place on February 26, 2021 at Agege Stadium, Lagos, with Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna playing to a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Three events: Football, Table Tennis and Athletics, will be competed for.