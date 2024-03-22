Mobiliser, NOA’s digital app, launched by Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has officially launched the NOA’s Mobiliser app and the Explainer newsletter, saying the government was eager to restore trust in public sector communication in Nigeria.

He launched it at an iftar (breaking of fast) meeting with journalists, media managers and social media influencers.

At the iftar held in Kano at the Amani Event Center, the Minister said the app adds to the numerous platforms utilised by the NOA to engage with citizens in line with its mandate

The Minister applauded the NOA for continuously improving on its methodologies and urged Nigerians to fully take advantage of the new app to engage with the government and participate in value re-orientation programmes of the agency.

Idris said the app specially targets the youths, constituting about 70 percent of the Nigerian population, who have become part of the universal digital revolution.

The Director General of National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, provided an in-depth overview of the Mobiliser App, highlighting its various features.

Issa-Onilu encouraged everyone to download the app and explore its engaging functionalities.

One particularly crucial feature he emphasised on was: “Say Something,” a tool designed for intelligence gathering and anonymous reporting of crimes and other issues, which plays a vital role in combating crimes and insurgency across Nigeria.

Other features of the app include the Newsfeed, keeping users updated on verified news and activities, including trending topics nationwide.

The Quiz section offers educational games and questions with rewards (Recharge cards and many more prizes) for correct answers.

Additionally, the Entries feature allows citizens to participate in engagements with the National Orientation Agency and other government agencies when calls for submissions are made.

The Explainer newsletter will address the urgent need for public sector news managers to frame conversations within the context of government intentions and objectives.

The Explainer will appear every Friday and be distributed virtually to subscribers.