The FCT Administration Mobile Court has convicted Ibrahim Albon, aged 37, a national of Central African Republic who is seeking asylum in Nigeria and 34 others for violation of COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations Act, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a document obtained from Albon indicated that he was being examined by the Office of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Presiding Magistrate of the mobile court, Idayat Akani, admonished the foreigner and 34 others arraigned and convicted to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols to avoid contracting the virus.

Akani, who imposed a fine of N2,000 on the foreigner and the 34 others each, warned that if they continued to violate the COVID-19 health protection regulations, 2021, the court would be left with no option but jail them for six months as stipulated by the act.

Briefing newsmen shortly after the judgment, Ikharo Attah, Head, Publicity and Enlightenment, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19 stated that the operation on the enforcement of COVID-19 protocols would be sustained in the FCT.

Attah explained that the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, and the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, gave the taskforce the mandate to sustain the exercise to enhance the level of compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols in the territory.

“On daily basis, the enforcement team, Police Command, FRSC Command, FCT Directorate of Traffic Management Services and other security agencies go round the city to monitor compliance and arrest defaulters.

“Today the team went out and a foreigner and 34 others were arrested, charged to court and convicted to pay certain degrees of fine, depending on what the Magistrate found them guilty of,” Attah said.

He said the taskforce was doing societal engagements in the six Area Councils of the territory to ensure total compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Attah expressed happiness that the FCT was far ahead in compliance to COVID-19 protocols, saying: “even when you go to Nyanya, Zuba and Kuje, you will see people willingly putting on facemasks.”

He also rated compliance level in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) high.