A Mobile Court in Benin on Thursday convicted 18 persons for violating the laws on use of face masks and illegal parking.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that while four were convicted for failure to wear face masks in public, 14 were convicted for illegal parking.

The Prosecuting Counsel, L.M. Garuba, said the convicts, who were arrested in different parts of Benin metropolis, pleaded liable to the offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Mutairu Oare, ordered those convicted over face mask violation to pay N2,000 fine each or carry out community service of clearing drains and grass cutting for one hour a day for two days.

The 12 of the 14 convicted for illegal parking, whose vehicles were impounded, were ordered to pay N20,000 fine each.

Oare further ordered the remaining six, who resisted arrest, absconded and abandoned their vehicles, to pay N30,000 fine each.

He said the prosecution was done in line with the dictates of the Correctional Centre of Non-Custodial Regulation.