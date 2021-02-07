The Police in Adamawa, on Sunday, confirmed the death of a suspected member of a criminal gang known as ‘Shila Boys’ in Jimeta, Yola North local government area.

The Shila member was burnt to death by angry mobs for alleged robbing and stabbing a lady.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the incident occurred on Saturday at about 7.00 p.m.

He said that the corpse of the suspect was evacuated by Jimeta Police division.

He told NAN that three members of the gang, were on a tricycle when they allegedly robbed the lady at Mubi roundabout in Jimeta.

“The lady (name withheld) shouted for help and immediately, an angry mob chased the suspects, caught one of them and set fire on him.

“The other two gang members, however, escaped,’’ Nguroje told NAN.

He also said that from Jan. 1 to date, the State Command had recorded three jungle justice against ‘Shila boys’ gang through mob attacks.

He said that the state command had swung into action to trace the two suspected criminals and the mob.

He then warned the general public to desist from taking law into their hands.

He said that the command was not happy about the shameless attitude of some parents, who were supporting their children found to be involved in criminal activities.