Mob lynches man over loaf of bread in Bayelsa, three arrested

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested three suspects for allegedly participating in the lynching of a 32-year-old man, Ebimotimi Freeborn, who was accused of stealing bread.
Asinim Butswat, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa.
He gave the names of the suspects as: Preye Mathew, 50; Theophilus Tiro, 28; and Famous Precious, 22.
Butswat said the three suspects were arrested on July 9, 2023 at about 5pm at Tombia- Amassoma Road after a mob lynched the suspect.
The police condemned the mob action and warned members of the public to desist from taking laws into their hands.
He said that the suspects were undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.