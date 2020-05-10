The Adamawa State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the killing of three suspected criminals by a mob in Yola.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the three persons were suspected members of group called Shila Boys.

Nguroje said the incident occurred at 9pm on Saturday in Nassarawo area of Jimeta.

He said: “We received a distress call that Shila Boys attacked and robbed some people and were later attacked by a mob while attempting to escape.

“Our personnel, who arrived at the scene later, met the suspects in a pool of their blood; they were taken to a hospital where medical officers confirmed them dead.”

The police spokesman said the group, mainly made up of young men of ages of 15 to 25, disguise as commercial tricycle operators within the city.

“They take passengers and rob them in the process, they use dangerous weapons to attack and rob their passengers,” he said.

Nguroje said although no arrest had been made, the state Commissioner of Police had directed a thorough investigation into the matter.

He urged residents of the state to avoid unlawful acts and support the police to ensure adequate fight against crime.

“Criminals are advised to repent of face the full weight of the law,” he said.

NAN.