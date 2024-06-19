Mob kills man for stabbing 18-year-old PoS operator to death

A mob has killed a man in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State for stabbing an 18-year-old female Point of Sale operator to death.

According to available information, the lady was preparing to take the examinations of the National Examinations Council.

The Chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Ismaila Dauda, confirmed the killing of the 18-year-old around Wukari Yam market and the lynching of her killer.

Also Read:

Dauda told newsmen: “It is true one young man stabbed a PoS operator to death on Monday, June 17.

“He was pursued, caught, and lynched by a mob.

“It is a sad incident because the POS operator, who was an 18-year-old girl, was preparing to write her NECO exams before her untimely death.”