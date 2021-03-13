The Anambra State Police Command has reported an incident in which an angry mob on March 12, 2021 at about 2:20pm descended on two men who snatched a four-year-old boy returning from school and zoomed off with him on their motorcycle.

According to available information, the incident was reported at Area Command Headquarters, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The four-year-old was reported to be returning home from school in company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed him and zoomed off.

According to the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, alarm was raised by other children, which attracted the attention of some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects and rescued the child at Akamili Community, Nnewi.

However, before the arrival of police patrol team to the scene, the two suspects were beaten to stupor by the angry mob.

They were eventually rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The following day, one of the suspects, whose identity is yet unknown, was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment and the second one is still unconscious at the hospital.

Mohammed said the corpse of the suspect had been deposited at the mortuary and investigation still ongoing.

The Command’s Commissioner, Monday Bala Kuryas, while thanking the public for their courage in rescuing the child, also urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking law into their hands whenever they arrest suspects to enable the police conduct discreet investigation to in order unravel more facts surrounding the incidents, including sponsors of the dastardly acts, and bring them to justice.