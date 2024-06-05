MNJTF: Troops eliminate 140 terrorists, arrest 57 others

Troops of the MultiNational Joint Task Force have killed 140 Islamic State of West Africa Province insurgents and arrested 57 others in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Ali, said this at a news conference in Maiduguri, Borno State on Tuesday.

Ali said the feat was recorded as a sequel to a series of air interdiction at Tumbun Fulani and other locations in continuation of a decisive offensive aimed at clearing remnants of the insurgents hibernating shores of Lake Chad.

He said: “Operation LAKE SANITY 2 air interdictions have been highly effective.

“These aerial operations conducted by national Air Forces from Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon have led to the destruction of crucial terrorist logistic bases and staging areas.

“It is particularly around Tumbum Fulani and other key locations.

“Over 140 terrorists were neutralised during these air strikes.”

Ali said that 176 terrorists surrendered, while 57 others were arrested for alleged terrorism.

The troops, the Force Commander said, recovered a cache of weapons, including 796 rounds of ammunition, one PKM machine gun, five AK-47 Rifles, two motorcycles and eight magazines, among others.

He added: “Since April 23, the dedicated troops have been relentless in their efforts, recently clearing some locations such as Doron Naira, Zanari, Bagadaza and other key terrorist’s strongholds in the Lake Chad area.

“It is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices made during this phase: Regrettably, we have recorded six casualties among the multinational troops since the operation began.

“Therefore, let me use this forum to further extend our deepest condolences and prayers for their eternal rest.

“Their bravery and sacrifice shall not be forgotten.”

Ali added that the success of Operation LAKE SANITY II “is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our troops”.

He said the successes recorded by the troops through sustained operations was a critical step towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

While commending the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and the troops contributing countries for their support, Ali reiterated commitment to a secure and safe Lake Chad region.

He said: “We also want to acknowledge the support provided by national operations such as Operation EMERGENCE 4 in Cameroon, Operation HADIN KAI in Nigeria, the Chadian national operations and Sector 4 in Diffa, Niger Republic.

“These operations have been instrumental as a blocking force for Operation LAKE SANITY II.

“Likewise, we express our gratitude to the media for your continuous support and cooperation as we proceed with our operations.

“We will keep you updated.”