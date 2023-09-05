MNJTF successfully clears remnants of Boko Haram terrorists at Dugushewa village

The troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) deployed at Magumeri, Nigeria, conducted a proactive fighting patrol aimed at clearing the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the region. This successful operation resulted in the neutralization of one Boko Haram terrorist, significant recovery of arms and ammunition, and a remarkable step towards ensuring peace and stability in the area.

During the operation, the troops uncovered and engaged a group of Boko Haram terrorists at Dugushewa Village, relentlessly pursuing them as they attempted to flee. The courageous efforts of our troops led to the elimination of one Boko Haram insurgent.

The recovered items included one AK 47 rifle, 4 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, and one magazine, among other personal items. This substantial seizure significantly weakens the insurgents’ capability and disrupts their ability to carry out further acts of violence and terror.

The successful outcome of this patrol is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Sector 3 troops in their operations. Their precision, bravery, and professionalism have once again demonstrated MNJTF competence in maintaining peace and security in the region.

The Force Commander MNJTF, Maj Gen Ibrahim Sallau Ali has commended the troops of Sector 3 for their display of gallantry and extend his gratitude to the local communities for their continuous support and cooperation. Together, we shall triumph over terror and forge a brighter and safer future for our nations.