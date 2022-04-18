MNJTF rains multiple missiles on ISWAP Commanders, training camps

The Air Components of the Multinational Joint Task Force have rained multiple missiles at the abodes of ISWAP Commanders and their training camps in the Lake Chad axis

A military intelligence source told PRNigeria that the coordinated attacks was spearheaded by the Nigerien air taskforce.

They were conducted on April 14, 2022 at Tumbun Rego.

The source said: “The Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) of the joint air taskforce on April 13, 2022, specifically sighted a large number of terrorists, a logistics and training camp, about 29 motorcycles and 4 vehicles concealed under trees at Tumbun Rego

“With the credible intelligence, that indicated that the location also served as an abode for some top ISWAP commanders, the joint airstrikes were conducted on April 14 April 2022 which led to the elimination of Key ISWAP leaders including Ibn Usman, Hani Abdullahi, Abakar Shuwa, Abu Jibrillah and Abu Ali.

“Using a mix of NAF and Nigerien Air Force aircraft, the aircraft attacked the adjoining locations that serve as havens of their fighters, followers and families.

“On April 15, 2022, the mop-up operations were conducted by the Nigerian Army under Operation Lake Sanity who have already captured most of the terrorists’ enclaves in Sambisa Forest and with their ongoing onslaught in the Tumbuns.

“The airstrikes and the operations of the ground troops have led to the death of scores of terrorists where many others were seriously injured.”

