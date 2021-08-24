MNJTF neutralises four insurgents, recovers arms in Borno

The Multi National Joint Task Force has eliminated four insurgents in an encounter along the fringes of lake Chad.

This was revealed in a statement by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF.

The statement on Monday in Maiduguri, Borno State said rifles, ammunition and other accessories were recovered from the insurgents in the encounter.

Dole said: “The renewed vigor and resilience in the conduct of the ongoing clearance operations to flush out remnants of BHT/ISWAP terrorists around the fringes of Lake Chad region, is yielding positive results.

“The troops of MNJTF Sector three, Monguno, conducting routine patrols along Gajiram general areas, suddenly came under attack by BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Gambari axis.

“The ambush was successfully repelled and the troops charged through. During the encounter, four insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, one solder sustained injury and is receiving treatment at a military medical facility.”

According to Dole, items recovered included three AK 47 rifles, 10 special rounds of 7.62 special rounds and assorted drugs among others.

Major General Abdul Khalifah, newly-appointed Commander, MNJTF, which has its headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, had in his recent familiarisation/operational visits to sectors under the task force, urged troops to sustain the tempo of the ongoing onslaught on terrorists.