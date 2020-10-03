The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), Major-General Ibrahim Yusuf, has solicited synergy between MNJTF and the adjoining national operations of the Cameroonian Defence Forces.

Yusuf made the call in a statement by the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, on Saturday.

The statement disclosed that the force commander made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the Far North Region, Midjiyawa Bakari, while on a 3-day operational visit to Cameroonian formations and units in Maroua on Saturday.

Yusuf appreciated the political support and public goodwill extended to Sector 1 of MNJTF, adding that the support had facilitated the smooth execution of non-kinetic operations, leading to the surrender of several insurgents.

He assured of unalloyed commitment of the MNJTF to creating conducive environment for return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees to their homes of origin to pursue their legitimate economic activities.

At the Headquarters, Fourth Joint Military Region, Yusuf acknowledged the need for sensitisation of national forces on the imperative of non-kinetic measures as complimentary efforts to kinetic operation to ensure continuous insurgents defection.

He stated that winning public support was a tested veritable strategy for successful counter insurgency operations in the region.

The Force Commander, therefore, urged both the national and MNJTF forces Commanders to sustain regular operational visits for better understanding and mutual benefits.

Earlier, the Governor, Far North Region, Bakari, commended the MNJTF for stabilising and restoring relative peace to the Lake Chad Basin.

Bakari appreciated the sacrifices of all the soldiers from the MNJTF troops contributing countries and assured that the ongoing military operations would ultimately bring peace and security for sustainable development in the region.

On his part, the Commander of the Fourth Joint Military Region, Maj.-Gen. Saly Mohamadou, commended the existing seamless synergy and collaboration among Operations Emergence, Alfa and troops of Sector 1 of MNJTF.

Mohamadou urged MNJTF commander to explore additional areas in which the two operations can further consolidate on the operational successes recorded.

He also expressed willingness to continue with joint operations between the national and MNJTF forces in the region.