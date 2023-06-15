MNCHW: Malnourished children more likely to exhibit bitterness, other ills — Expert

Poor maternal nutrition during pregnancy has been identified as a major cause of underweight children at birth.

The observation was made by the State Nutrition Officer, Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, Cyprain Ogbonna, on Monday.

Ogbonna spoke at the flag-off ceremony of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The event was organised by the State Ministry of Health, State PrimaryHealthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the USAID-Breakthrough Action-Nigeria and other partners.

Ogbonna noted that any child weighing below 2kg at birth is an underweight, adding that such condition could result to many developmental problems in the affected child.

He explained: “The issue of nutrition should be taken seriously by all parents.

“Where there is nutrition problem, it could lead to permanent deformity.

“Any new born that is not up to 2kg is referred to as an underweight.

“Such condition affects the baby’s lungs, kidney, the brain, and in fact many vital organs.

“Such a baby will definitely have developmental problems and cannot as an adult give birth to a child above 2kg.

“A child with low birth weight also has limited comprehension and cannot do well in school.

“Moreover, children who are malnourished are more likely to exhibit anger and bitterness as they are often unfit for peer activities in school.

“It is therefore important that pregnant women especially and children should eat healthy diets containing all essential food components

“For the newborn, breast milk exclusively for the first six months is recommended.”

Speaking on the significance of the event, Dr. Miracle Ogbu, Programme Manager, State Emergency Routine Immunization Coordinating Centre for USAID-BA-N, said the flag-off was to usher in the MNCHW week, a period of high impact integrated health services that will reach out to mother and child.

Ogbu, also the State MNCHW focal person for Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, listed the components of the week to include the administration of Vitamin A supplements and deworming tablets to infants as well as the Multiple Multi-nutrient Supplement to prevent anaemia in children and pregnant women.

He added that the week would also feature other shared services targeted at both the mothers and their children, including family planning, birth registration, health promotion, HIV/AIDS prevention and other social behaviour change advocacies.

In a presentation, Charity Odio, the Advocacy and capacity strengthening officer for USAID-Breakthrough Action, advised mothers to go back to natural foods sourced from farms and gardens around their environment, stressing that such are better than canned, preserved and over-processed foods.

In a message by the special guest at the event and Director, Community Health Services of the National Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr. Chris Elemuwa, he admonished primary healthcare workers in the State to take the weeklong activity with utmost commitment.

Describing Ebonyi State as the Baby of the Agency, Elemuwa noted that the Agency does not joke with all issues pertaining to women and children.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Executive Secretary, State Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr. Chimhurumnanya Aloh; representative of USAID-Integrated Health Programme; and other partners.

Highlights of the event was the administration of Vitamin A supplements to under-5 babies led by the special guest.