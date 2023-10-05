MMPN mourns the passage of Alhaji Tijani Adeyemi, says he is a martyr

The National Secretariat of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has expressed shock over the sudden death of one of its members in Abuja and the Senate Correspondent of Nigerian Tribune, Alhaji Tijani Yinusa Adeyemi on Wednesday October 4, 2023.

In a condolence message, the National President, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, described the sudden death of Alhaji Adeyemi as a personal loss to him as well as the association.

He said Adeyemi, a thorough-bred journalist, who had been on the field for the past 25 years, had demonstrated a sense of humility, dedication to duties and high level of professionalism till he breathed his last on Wednesday.

“On behalf of MMPN members nationwide, we hereby convey our deepest condolences to his immediate family, the Nigerian Tribune family, the Senate Press Corps, the Correspondent Chapel and the entire of members of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“We affirm the words of Allah that “all souls shall taste death and then to us you shall return” (Q29 verse 57) at the appointed time and pray to the Almighty Allah to grant the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, overlook and forgive the human failings, have mercy on the soul and handsomely reward his good deeds with unqestionable admittance to al-jannatul firdaus.

“We are consoled with the assurance of Allah in the Qur’an 2 verse 154 thus:

“Do not say that those who are killed in the cause of Allah (martyrs), that they are dead. Nay, they are alive, but you are not aware of it.”

Alhaji Tijani Yinusa Adeyemi, 55, a native of Saki in Oyo state, slumped on Wednesday due to sudden cardiac attack, died and was buried in Abuja in line with Islamic injunctions. He left behind his wife and children.