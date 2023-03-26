MMPN extols Adesokan, describes him as a role model, mentor

The National Secretariat of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has described the death of Alhaji Omooba Rasheed Adeniyi Adesokan, the Balogun Mumini of Yorubaland as a great loss of a role model, mentor and philanthropist.

A condolence message signed by the National President of the association, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said the late Islamic leader was one of the founding mentors of MMPN in 1994/95 at one of the caucus meetings held in his Bodija, Ibadan residence.

MMPN statement reads in part: “Not only that, Adesokan since 1985 started sponsoring various Islamic programmes in the Media both print and broadcast as well as publication of many islamic books, pamphlets and Yusuf Alli-English translated copies of Holy Qur’an for free distribution across the country.

“Till he breath his last on Saturday March 25 at UCH ibadan at the age of 75 years, the Director-General of Centre for Islamic Information and Youth Development holds youth mentoring programmes in his house every Sunday since 1992.

“It was his commitment to Islamic principles and empowerment of Muslims and non- Muslims alike that earned him the title of Balogun Mumini of Yorubaland as well as Baale of Bodija Community in Ibadan despite the fact that he was an Oyo Prince and was playing great leadership role.

“As humble servant of Allah and great philanthropist, he quietly on regular basis offered scholarships to indigent students, built many mosques and schools without imprinting his name on it.

“As a man of many parts, he was a disciplinarian wonderful administrator that one wonders how he was able to cope and manage his time despite his crowded schedule.

“As a retired soldier, diplomat, defence and security analyst, he was at home with the media houses with his well- informed analysis on security matters, global politics, traditional and religious institutions as well as sports.

“His demise therefore has created a vacuum to fill as the last man standing especially for the Muslim Community in South West following the passing on of Chief Wahab Folawiyo, Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Mufutau Lanihun, Alhaji Abdulazeez Arisekola Alao and Alhaji S.O. Babalola”.

MMPN prayed Allah to keep the community he left behind intact, be with his family, forgive all his shortcomings and reward him with al-janah firdaus.