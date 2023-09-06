MMIA fire: Official discloses cause after evacuation of passengers, staff

The smoke that engulfed a part of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State on Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of staff, passengers and other airport users.

The fire incident at the airport, as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, occurred at Terminal 1 of the airport.

Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, in a statement after the incident, said the smoke originated from the basement of the terminal building.

Yakubu-Funtua said: “At approximately 7.50a.m this morning, a smoke incident was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The source of the smoke was identified as originating from the basement of the Terminal building.”

He said that firefighters, however, responded promptly to the situation, adding: “Their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control.

“In accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users, the Terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“We are pleased to report that the situation is presently under control.”