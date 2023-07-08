Mmesoma: We’ve been vindicated, says JAMB

828 828

Following the release of the report of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Anambra State Government to look into the case of inflation of UTME results levied against Anambra student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said that “it had been vindicated.”

In the report of the panel which was made available on Saturday, Mmesoma confessed to having forged her results unaided.

Initially, JAMB had come under fire for declaring Mmesoma a fraud.

“The report of an independent and unbiased body, as demanded by some Nigerians to look into the Mmesoma saga, has vindicated the Board. This has further reinforced the position of the Board that its system was not and cannot be compromised. It is to be noted that the Board has built a reputation in terms of the conduct of credible examinations over the years and cannot afford to fail the nation at this critical juncture of its development,” the board said in the statement.

Speaking further, JAMB noted that it would not relent in its activities while urging Nigerians to celebrate Umeh Kamsiyochukwu on her brilliant feat of being the 2023 UTME top scorer.

“However, in spite of all the posturing of its detractors, the Board remains resolute and uncompromising in its commitment to give Nigeria the best as far as credible and fair assessment is concerned.

“For the benefit of those who are still doubting the capacity of Ms. Mmesoma to commit this egregious crime and those who are pushing the narrative that the girl is just 16 years old even against all available data that indicate her age as an adult of 19 years, Ms. Mmesoma has owned up to committing the heinous infraction, which was carefully crafted to destroy the very foundation of one of the nation’s agencies charged with the critical role of apportioning the limited educational resource of the nation based on fairness equity and integrity.”

“One vital lesson that Nigerians should learn from the imbroglio, is to learn to appreciate the genuine efforts of their critical national institutions to chart the course of national rebirth. Hence, this attitude of attacking everything that makes the nation proud even by people who should know better, is disheartening. The flip side of this is to infer that some ethnic jingoists had perhaps been elevated to public office and recognition beyond their mental and emotional capacity.

“To those who have sent apologies after seeing the truth, we call on them to continue to believe in the capacity of the Board to deliver. We commend Anambra State Government for its patriotic and unbiased posture all through the period of the national challenge.