Mmesoma Ejikeme: Ezekwesili calls JAMB Registrar, demands forensic investigation

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has demanded for an independent forensic investigation into the dispute between Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board over her score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
Ezekwesili made the demand in a post on her Twitter handle on Monday as the controversy continued to rage,
She said she had already put a call through to the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, over the issue.
ALSO READ:
- Mmesoma Ejikeme: Lawyer threatens to sue JAMB, Registrar
- How I met Adekunle Gold, why I decided to date him — Simi
- The Ministers Nigeria needs, by Reuben Abati
- Single moms: Lagos businessman circulates more nude photos
- NAFDAC speaks on outcome of its scientific analysis of Semovita allegedly containing plastic material
She said having listened to the content of a video in which Ejikeme defended herself, a forensic investigation would be appropriate to reveal what really happened.
Ezekwesilie tweeted: “This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts.
“Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic-investigation to help reveal what really happened.
“I have reached out to the Registrar of JAMB.”