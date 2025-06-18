MlNlLS workers protest over Issa Aremu’s reappointment

Workers of the Michael lmoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MlNlLS), llorin, Kwara on Wednesday protested over the reappointment of lssa Aremu as the Director-General of the institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protest which was organized by the three in-house unions in the institute, paralysed academic activities.

The unions are; Academic Staff Union of Research Institutions (ASURI), Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes, and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRAI); and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The staff of the institute led by the leaders of the three unions, were chanting songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions condemning Aremu’s reappointment.

The angry workers locked the main gate of the institute and prevented Aremu from entering the premises.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that workers of MlNlLS had on Tuesday declared a lockdown of its gates.

Two staff of the institute, Maryam Abdulrasaq and MalamAhmadu Yahaya who spoke with newsmen, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately withdraw Aremu’s reappointment to restore peace and harmony to the institute.

NAN recalls that Aremu’s first four year tenure ended on May 17, 2025 and subsequently reappointed by the Federal Government.

Efforts by NAN to get the director-general’s reaction proved abortive as calls to his cell phone were not answered.

