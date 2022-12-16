MJTF Force Commander visits troops, presents combat vehicles

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force, Major General Abdul Khalifah, has paid operational visit to the Forward Operational Base of the taskforce in Kirawa, Borno State, where troops were presented combat vehicles.

The spokesman, MJTF Chief of Military Public Information Office, Kamarudeen Adegoke, disclosed this on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Adegoke said Khalifah noted that the vehicles would assist the base at the Nigeria/Cameroon border towards total eradication of the terrorists operating in the area.

Khalifa lauded the synergy between MNJTF troops and those of Operation Hadin Kai in clearing the remnants of insurgents, saying this has brought peace in the area, facilitating resettlement of displaced persons.

He also vowed to sustain logistic support to enable the troops carry out more effective patrols and operations for sustained peace in their area of responsibility.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maiduguri, Major General Waidi Shuaibu, thanked the Force Commander for facilitating the donation of the combat vehicles and motion sensors earlier donated to the base.

Shuaibu also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for making the vehicles available for use.

Shuaibu said the presence of the FOB has facilitated the return of peace and security in the border communities with social and economic activities picking up.

Highlights of the visit was the tour of the Kirawa town and meeting with traditional rulers, where the Force Commander called for more support and cooperation of the public to troops for more successes.

Those on the Force Commander’s entourage included the Deputy Force Commander, Brigadier General Assouala Blama, and Commander Sector 1 MNJTF (Cameroon), Colonel Tiokap Loti.





