Miyetti Allah demands creation of nomadic affairs ministry

Socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association, on Monday, called for the establishment of a Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs with a mandate to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges.

The group also knocked the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, over his stance on the anti-grazing law.

Miyetti Allah stated this in a communique issued on Monday and jointly signed by its National President, Abdullahi Bodejo, and its National Secretary, Saleh Alhassan, at the end of the expanded National Executive Meeting with state chairmen of the association held in Abuja.

It also demanded the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the country.

It said: “The meeting called for the immediate designation, gazeting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states of the federation as the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani herders in Nigeria.

“This will include building of earth dams and solar boreholes, building of veterinary clinics and development of dairy (milk) collection centres.”