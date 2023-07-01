Miyetti Allah declares its National Vice President missing

The national leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has announced that its National Vice President, Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido, is missing.

The National PRO of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Abdullahi said: “We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing. Engr. Munnir is the National Vice President of MACBAN.

“He left his house in Katsina State on Friday 23th June, 2023 with the intention of traveling to kaduna. He has been missing since then.”

Abdullahi further revealed that the vehicle of missing MACBAN national official was discovered on Thursday between Jos and Kaduna Road near Mararraban Jos town parked with all his mobile telephones inside, adding: “All efforts to trace him proved abortive so far.”

Abdullahi asked anyone with useful information on Lamido’s whereabouts to kindly contact the nearest Police Station or reach out to MACBAN offices across the nation.