The Yoruba World Congress, led by the tribe leader, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, has described a recent statement credited to the National President of Myetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, as patently odious and filthy vituperations of a demented megaphone of ignoble masters that should be ignored by any Nigerian with the minimum modicum of intelligence and sense of decency.

The Director of Communications, YWC, the umbrella body of Yoruba descents all over the world, Moses Jolayemi, said this in a press release on Monday.

Jolayemi said the organisation has waited patiently in the last few days for a retraction of the highly explosive and inflammatory statement, hoping that he was misquoted, as its often the case when people in public positions see the implications of what they said at the heat of the moment.

He said: “Unfortunately, none of such has come. Having made a similar pronouncement almost exactly one year ago, it is becoming clearer that the attack dog is indeed working on a carefully crafted script. It goes without saying that his masters are determined and undaunted in their evil plot to plunge the country into a needless war.

“Ordinarily, the YWC would not respond to such imbecilities but considering the fact that the fellow in question may not be acting alone, we have decided to send him back to his masters that no part of Yoruba land would be ceded to any Fulani marauders under any guise and for any reason.”

The Yoruba nation, according to Jolayemi, will however, resist every attempt by a small, ignoble clique of feudal jingoists to foist themselves on the rest of the country or annex the South West.

“If other tribes so desire, they can allow their inheritance and indeed their ancestry to be obliterated by these elements who are clandestinely carrying out a carefully mapped ethnic cleansing agenda. But for the Yoruba, such ambition can only remain a mere phantasmagoria,” he warned.

The YWC said it is curious that the Federal Government has not made any categorical statement denouncing such reckless and irresponsible statement, even when sister organisations like the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association have strongly condemned the recent outburst, same way they reacted to similar ones in the past.

The YWC noted that recent statements issued by the MACBAN Secretary, Baba Usman, warning Myetti Allah to desist from statements that are capable of destroying the fibre of the nation’s unity, is a welcome development that all hope may not have been lost.

Jolayemi also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the rebellious arm of the Miyetti Allah to order to demonstrate that he is genuinely interested in the peace and unity of Nigeria and use his constitutional powers to stop any deviant fanning the embers of disunity in the country.

He said: “While such condemnation is what is expected of any sane mind, the YWC advised all Yoruba, wherever they are in the world, to deploy their resources, material and intellectual, to join the call for a free and equitable country where no ethnic or religious group is lord over the others.

“The quiet and diplomatic disposition of the Yoruba race should not be taken for granted. As a common adage goes; the furtiveness of a tiger is not indicative of cowardice. We only hope that fact is understood and not otherwise.”