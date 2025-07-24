Mission X: We are focused on lifting the trophy — Madugu

Coach Justine Madugu says Nigeria’s Super Falcons have not come this far at the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations to think of anything but reclaiming the trophy they have won a total of nine times out of the previous 12 championships and thus make it a 10th win, which the team has tagged: Mission X.

The Super Falcons is one of only seven teams to have featured at every single edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals since it was launched in 1991.

The team saw off the challenge of gutsy cup-holders Banyana Banyana of South Africa in Tuesday’s second semi-final, thanks to an eye-widening cross-cum-floater goal by defender Michelle Alozie in added time.

Madugu said as the nine-time champions packed their bags to leave Morocco’s industrial and economic capital, Casablanca, on Wednesday afternoon: “We thank God for making it to the final.

“I want to assure you that we are not going to relent or take our eyes off the ball.

“Our focus is on lifting the trophy in Rabat on Saturday.

“We knew South Africa, as Cup holders, would be difficult but we were ready for them.

“I am glad that our tactics paid off.

“As I said before the tournament, we will always assess the opposition first and then determine what tactics would suit us better and serve our purpose.

“We have done these in our previous five games and we will do the same in the final.”

Nigeria go up against hosts Morocco at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat from 9pm on Saturday night, in what has been labelled as the most-anticipated match of the 13th Women AFCON, a clash of the dominant power and one of the emerging powers of women’s football on the continent.

It is the second time in 17 months that Nigeria will confront the host nation in a major continental final (the Super Eagles faced hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the men’s AFCON in Abidjan in February 2024), with South Africa as the stepping stone in the previous hurdle.

Captain Ajibade’s on-field elegance, team-carrying role and resoluteness have found ample support from the rapid pace and energy of Folasade Ijamilusi, the attacking potency of Chinwendu Ihezuo, the vibrancy and spiritedness of Esther Okoronkwo and Jennifer Echegini, the attack-minded play of defender Ashleigh Plumptre, and the near-impregnability of goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (Africa’s Goalkeeper of the Year back-to-back).

Nigeria’s tally has been an impressive 11 goals for and one against, a penalty scored by Linda Motlhalo as the Banyana vainly sought a way back into the game in Tuesday’s semi-final in Casablanca.

It is a long way and many days from October 17, 1998 when the Falcons hammered the Lionesses 8-0 in a group phase match in Kaduna, at the inaugural edition of what was then known as the African Women Championship.

Nkiru Okosieme, Patience Avre and Rita Nwadike weighed in with a brace each, while Mercy Akide and Florence Omagbemi scored one each.

Two years later, at the second edition hosted by South Africa, the Falcons again whipped the Lionesses, this time 6-0, with a brace each by the fabulous Mercy Akide and Kikelomo Ajayi, and one each Maureen Madu and Nwadike.

Yet, three years ago, as hosts, the Lionesses got one up on the Falcons, winning their semi-final clash on penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Morocco’s rise to this fresh height (dining at the table of Empresses) has been nothing if not meteoric.

From high-margin mauling in the nineties, the Lionesses have reached back-to-back Women AFCON final matches with eye-catching performances, spring in their steps, confidence in their gait and esteem in their comportment.

Saturday’s final is guaranteed to be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Olympic Stadium, a fitting showcase to the rising profile and steady progress of women’s football on the African continent.

