Missing teenager found dead with vital organs missing

A teengager, Lawal Wahab, who had earlier been declared missing, has been found dead with his vital organs missing.

According to available information on Saturday, the 16-year-old was staying with his grandmother before he was declared missing by his father, Lawal Olumide.

On July 23, 2025, his lifeless and decomposing body was discovered along the Old Express Road, Igbile-Ijebu.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said investigation into the disturbing case of suspected ritual murder.

A preliminary examination by the police revealed that the head, both wrists, heart, and genitals had been gruesomely removed, suggesting ritualistic motives.

Acting swiftly on credible intelligence, officers from Omu-Ijebu Division apprehended two male suspects identified as Salawu Omikansola, 25, and Serefusi Agemo, and others in connection with the killing.

One of the suspects made a voluntary confessional statement, which was also recorded on video.

The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites due to the state of the remains.

The case file, alongside exhibits, is being prepared for immediate transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran for further discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing accomplices.

Odutola said in the statement: “The Ogun State Police Command condemns this heinous act and assures the public that justice will be pursued to its logical conclusion.

“We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.”

