Missing Student: OAU intensifies search, involves police 

The authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife have involved the Osun State Police Command in its search for a female student of the institution, Dorcas Oseghale, who has been missing for four days.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, said Oseghale is of the Department of Chemistry with Matriculation Number: CHM/2021/165.

She was last seen on the evening of August 6, 2025 at about 8pm.

Oseghale, who resides at Adesanmi House, Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife, said she was going out to buy food in front of the students’ village along the Ede Road axis of the University.

When she did not return on time, her roommate then made several attempts to reach her on phone, but surprisingly discovered that her two lines were not reachable.

According to Olarewaju: “At around 3:00pm on the 7th of August, 2025, a report of a missing female student was intercepted on a students’ social media platform and the Security Unit of the University started tracking the conversation around the incident.

“But around 6:10pm on the same day, a group of students from the Department of Chemistry, in search of the missing student, alongside a female student (Akinkuade Omobolanle Beatrice), from the Department of Agricultural Extension, identified as her roommate, reported a case of a missing student at the Security Unit of the University.

“Considering the complexity of the case and its limitations in terms of human and material resources, the Security Unit of the University then detailed three of its personnel to lead the students and report its preliminary findings to the Nigerian Police, which have enough manpower with sound professional and technical expertise to unravel the mystery surrounding the ‘disappearance’ of the student, for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, has lauded the students of the University for being their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper, thanking them for quickly noticing that one of them is missing and promptly reporting the same to the appropriate quarters.

The Vice Chancellor then appealed to the police and other security agencies to do all within their power to help find the missing student.

Professor Bamire also appealed to anybody who may have useful information that can assist the security agencies on the whereabouts of Oseghale to report to the nearest police station or the security unit of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

