Missing student: OAU intensifies search, involves police

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, says the Police Command in Osun has been involved in the ongoing search for a female student declared missing since Thursday.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ile-Ife by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju.

Olanrewaju stated that the student, identified as Dorcas Oseghale, of the department of chemistry with matriculation number: CHM/2021/165, was last seen around 8:00 p.m on August 6, 2025.

According to him, Oseghale, who resides at Adesanmi House, Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife, reportedly went to buy food in front of the students’ village, along Ede Road axis of the university.

“When she did not return on time, her roommate made several attempts to reach her on phone but surprisingly, her two lines were not reachable.

“At around 3:00 p.m on August 7, 2025, a report of a missing female student was intercepted on a students’ social media platform.

“The security unit of the university started tracking the conversation around the incident.

“But around 6:10 p.m on the same day, the case of a missing student was reported at the institution’s security unit by a group of students from the chemistry department.

“The group came in company of the roommate, Miss Akinkuade Omobolanle Beatrice, from the department of agricultural extension.

“Considering the complexity of the case, and its limitations in terms of human and material resources, the security unit decided to report its preliminary findings to the Police,” the PRO said.

Olanrewaju also said the Police had enough manpower with sound, professional and technical expertise to unravel the mystery surrounding the “disappearance” of the student for further investigations.

According to him, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, lauds the students of the university for being their brothers’ keeper.

“Bamire thanked them for the quick notice that one of them was missing and promptly reporting same to the appropriate quarters.

“The VC appealed to the Police and other security agencies to do all within their power to help find the missing student,” he said.

