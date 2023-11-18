Missing manhood: Court sends two to prison

A Chief Magistrate’s Court II sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded John Shadrack, 22, and William Isaiah, 33, in a Correctional Centre for assaulting Felix Tuoyo, 70, over an alleged missing manhood.

The defendants were remanded on two-count charge of conspiracy and assault following their arraignment on Friday.

The prosecuting officer, Inspector M. Ebirie, had told the court that on October 24 at SPAR Shopping Mall in Port Harcourt that the defendants assaulted Tuoyo and his wife, Susan, over a suspicion that the old man stole Shadrack’s manhood.

Ebirie explained that the defendants and others currently at large conspired and committed felony, an offence punishable under section 516(A) of the Criminal Code, cap 37, Vol. ll, law of Rivers State of Nigeria.

He said that the defendants and others at large on the same date and place unlawfully assaulted the duo by giving them fist blows on their body, which caused bodily harm and a fracture on the wife’s left leg.

According to him, this is an offence punishable under section 355 of the Criminal Code, laws of the Federation as applicable in Rivers State.

After listening to the prosecutor, the Chief Magistrate, R. N. Ibanibo, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case until November 27 for hearing.