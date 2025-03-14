Missing LASU Graduate: NANS accuses police of complicity

The National Association of Nigerian Students has accused operatives of the Lagos State Police Command of complicity in the disappearance and alleged murder of the missing graduate of Lagos State University, Ojoo, Quadri Adedamola Ogunbode.

The Vice President, Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, NANS, Akinbodunse Sileola, said this at a news conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

At the news conference jointly organised by the National Association of Ogun State Students and NANS, Akinbodunse said: “For almost two months, police have refused to come out outrightly and declared that Quadri has been killed by his abductors or, should we say, assailants.

“Rather, they labelled the case as that of a missing person, even when concrete evidence pointed to the fact that the victim must have been murdered.

“As concerned student bodies, we heaved a sigh of relief when the police said that a principal suspect and others had been arrested in connection with the possible homicide.

“We waited with bated breath, expecting the police of the Lagos Command to wrap up their investigations and give the matter a closure.

“But the waiting game continued.

“Along the line, Quadri’s parents were asked by the police to pay thousands of naira for tracking his mobile phone.

“Some startling discoveries were made as the main suspect transferred a lump sum of money to some people, including a Shepherd of a Celestial Church and his daughter.

“Ordinarily, this discovery was sufficient to pin the culpable murder case on the main suspect and the Shepherd.

“On the contrary, the police continued to drag the matter on while the parents of Quadri were languishing in agony, pains and bereavement.

“It was this hanky-panky game being played by the police that necessitated our blocking of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday to call the attention of the IGP to the matter.

“But, we were shocked to learn through the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command that two suspects planned to be apprehended have escaped to the neighbouring Republic of Benin.

“We view this as absurd and unacceptable.

“Could those suspects have been tipped off, hence their fleeing?

“To us, this case is a clear case of murder.

“And we believe that since the police arrested the main suspect and Church Shepherd, swift investigations should have led to the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

“Our findings revealed that the maternal aunt of the main suspect in Quadri’s murder is a senior police officer.

“As student leaders, we shall resist any attempt by the said aunt to wield her influence to tamper with the investigation, thereby exonerating her nephew.

“Quadri was a hardworking guy who combined his education at LASU with entrepreneurship.

“He was a bright star every family member was hoping for.

“His death has not only thrown melancholy into his family; it has taken a serious psychological toll on his mum, who cries her heart out every day.

“To this end, we say a big No to any police complicity in the matter!

“Everybody culpable in the case, no matter how connected or influential he or she is, should be made to face the music.

“It is the belief of NAOSS and NANS leadership that the IGP, as a parent and thorough-bred professional, will bring all the suspects in the case to book and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We are waiting and watching as events unfold.

“We will continue mobilising and rallying relevant stakeholders to ensure the truth of the matter is unveiled and justice is done.”

